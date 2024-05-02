Roger Frederick Johnson Sells 31,227 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,683,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,310,000 after buying an additional 895,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,236,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,936,000 after purchasing an additional 924,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

