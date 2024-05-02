Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Simon Walther Sells 803 Shares of Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £6,014.47 ($7,554.92).

Cohort Stock Up 7.2 %

CHRT stock opened at GBX 802 ($10.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. Cohort plc has a twelve month low of GBX 425.56 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 652.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 572.41. The stock has a market cap of £333.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,430.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 4,242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cohort

Cohort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.