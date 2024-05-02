VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $34.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 654,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.