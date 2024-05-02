Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Issued By DA Davidson

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Shares of PII opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 10,524.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

