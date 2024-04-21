AGNC Investment’s (AGNC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

AGNC opened at $9.15 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

