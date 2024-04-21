Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $140.76 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

