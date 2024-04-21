Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 867,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

