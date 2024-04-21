Cooke & Bieler LP Has $403.26 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,071 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for 3.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.58% of AerCap worth $403,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

