UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Declares Dividend of $0.46

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4574 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
UCB Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $64.54 on Friday. UCB has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.
UCB Company Profile
