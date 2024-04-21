Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the period. Helen of Troy comprises 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 8.42% of Helen of Troy worth $241,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

