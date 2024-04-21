Cooke & Bieler LP Has $64.04 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $64,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.48.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $133.17 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

