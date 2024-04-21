Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $591.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

