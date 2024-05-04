Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $96.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

