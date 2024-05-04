Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $94.41 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.