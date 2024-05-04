Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.