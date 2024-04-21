FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

