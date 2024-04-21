Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

