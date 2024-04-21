J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,964 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

