Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 135,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $4,254,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

