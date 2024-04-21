Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

