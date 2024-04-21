SG Americas Securities LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 155,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 538,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.80. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. Berry’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.