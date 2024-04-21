Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

SWKS opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

