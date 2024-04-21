Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $156.73 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

