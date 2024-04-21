Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

