Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,727 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $34,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $367.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

