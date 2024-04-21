Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.42 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.