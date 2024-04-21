Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $39,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

