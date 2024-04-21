Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.90

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 3607068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Metals Exploration Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91. The company has a market capitalization of £118.65 million, a P/E ratio of 282.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.09.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

