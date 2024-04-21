Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Shares of Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.96).

Castelnau Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The company has a market cap of £254.91 million, a PE ratio of -888.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

