GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7361759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
