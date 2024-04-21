GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7361759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GXU

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 14.6 %

About GoviEx Uranium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of C$85.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.