Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 180,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 136,318 shares.The stock last traded at $24.61 and had previously closed at $24.59.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

