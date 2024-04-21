Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

