Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.