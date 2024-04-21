Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,673 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

