Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

EFG stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

