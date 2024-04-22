Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $186.82

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,701 shares of company stock worth $1,818,660. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $177.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

