Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $258,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

