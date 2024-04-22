5,000 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.4 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

