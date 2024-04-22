3,870 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

