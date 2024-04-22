3,870 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on TTE
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CarMax: Is There a Silver Lining to the Earnings Car Wreck?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- High-Yielding Verizon’s Stock Price Reversal is Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.