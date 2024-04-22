Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,280,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

