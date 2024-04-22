Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.