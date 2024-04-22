EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

