Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

