Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 13,639 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.9 %

VIV stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.1823 dividend. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

