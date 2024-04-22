Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after buying an additional 90,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.9 %

ALGT opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

