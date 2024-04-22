Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $21,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

DKS opened at $195.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

