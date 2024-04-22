Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.53% of Trex worth $47,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $87.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.