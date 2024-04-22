Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $41.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,120 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $41,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.46 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

