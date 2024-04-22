Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Critical Survey

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Triple P and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 4.24% 16.60% 6.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triple P and Verint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $910.39 million 2.00 $38.61 million $0.29 100.49

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

