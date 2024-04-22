Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Financial Analysis

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 6 1 0 2.14

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $13.04, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.72 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.10 Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 3.10 $44.34 million $1.10 11.42

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14% Runway Growth Finance 27.00% 13.85% 7.07%

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Integrated Ventures on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

